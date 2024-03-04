Yemen's Houthis say they targeted 'Israeli ship MSC SKY' in the Arabian Sea
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said on Monday the Iran-aligned group had targeted the "Israeli ship MSC SKY" in the Arabian sea.
"The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting operation against an Israeli ship MSC SKY in the Arabian Sea with a number of suitable naval missiles, and the hit was accurate and direct," Sarea said in a televised speech.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
