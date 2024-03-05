Left Menu

Blinken urges Israel to maximize "every possible means" to boost aid to Gaza

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 20:18 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel on Tuesday to maximize "every possible means" to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza, saying the current situation in the densely populated enclave was unacceptable and unsustainable.

Speaking before his meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the State Department, the top U.S. diplomat also said there was right now an opportunity to achieve an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war but that the onus was on the Palestinian militant group to engage in those talks.

