Husband fires at wife's lover, injures him critically in Assam

Late in the afternoon today, the accused shot the victim in the neck, he added.The victim was critically injured and admitted to a nearby private hospital, the police officer said.We have arrested the attacker and seized the weapon.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-03-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 20:33 IST
Husband fires at wife's lover, injures him critically in Assam
A man was critically injured on Tuesday after the husband of a woman, with whom he allegedly had an extramarital affair, shot at him in Guwahati, a senior police officer said.

The incident happened at Borbari locality in the heart of the city, the officer said.

According to Guwahati Police Deputy Commissioner (East) Mrinal Deka, the victim and the attacker were known to each other, and they had argued before the incident.

''The victim had an illicit relationship with the wife of the accused, who somehow managed to procure a handgun. Late in the afternoon today, the accused shot the victim in the neck,'' he added.

The victim was critically injured and admitted to a nearby private hospital, the police officer said.

''We have arrested the attacker and seized the weapon. Further investigation is underway,'' Deka said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

