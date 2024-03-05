Israeli strike kills three civilians in south Lebanon, mayor tells Reuters
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 05-03-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 22:28 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
An Israeli strike killed a mother, father and their son in the southern Lebanese town of Houla on Tuesday, the mayor Shakib Koteish told Reuters.
"It was a three floor house, now it's all the way collapsed and the rescue workers are still working to see who is left under it," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shakib Koteish
- Lebanese
- Israeli
- Houla
Advertisement