ABVP stages protest against 'atrocities' in Sandeshkhali, stopped on way to assembly

Around 400 agitators belonging to the ABVP on Tuesday staged a protest against alleged atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali but the police stopped them while they were marching towards the state assembly.

The members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student's wing of the RSS, were stopped by a strong police contingent at Subodh Mullick Square after they began marching from Calcutta University's main gate, following which a scuffle ensued.

ABVP spokesperson Saptarshi Sarkar alleged that police resorted to lathi-charge in which one of their activists was injured but the law enforcers dismissed the charge.

Around 40 ABVP activists were briefly detained but later released, a police officer said.

''They were trying to reach the assembly despite the imposition of prohibitory orders there and police prevented them with a minimal force... there was no lathi-charge,'' he said.

The ABVP's South Bengal unit had called for a 'gherao' of the state assembly in protest against ''atrocities on women'' in Sandeshkhali allegedly by local TMC leaders.

