Sweeper hangs himself in room at old Mumbai airport

A 35-year-old contractual sweeper allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a room at the old Mumbai airport, police said on Tuesday.

As per the preliminary investigation, the deceased, employed in the identity cards distribution department at the airport, was battling depression worsened by alcohol addiction, an official said.

He was found hanging by an office guard on Monday night, he added. No suicide note was found at the spot and police have registered a case of accidental death. On the day of the incident, the sweeper arrived at work after his colleagues had left, entered a room where he kept the office keys and belongings and ended his life, the police official said.

The deceased is unmarried and survived by his brother, he added.

