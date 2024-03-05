Left Menu

Sweeper hangs himself in room at old Mumbai airport

A 35-year-old contractual sweeper allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a room at the old Mumbai airport, police said on Tuesday.As per the preliminary investigation, the deceased, employed in the identity cards distribution department at the airport, was battling depression worsened by alcohol addiction, an official said.He was found hanging by an office guard on Monday night, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 22:41 IST
Sweeper hangs himself in room at old Mumbai airport
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old contractual sweeper allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a room at the old Mumbai airport, police said on Tuesday.

As per the preliminary investigation, the deceased, employed in the identity cards distribution department at the airport, was battling depression worsened by alcohol addiction, an official said.

He was found hanging by an office guard on Monday night, he added. No suicide note was found at the spot and police have registered a case of accidental death. On the day of the incident, the sweeper arrived at work after his colleagues had left, entered a room where he kept the office keys and belongings and ended his life, the police official said.

The deceased is unmarried and survived by his brother, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
3
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024