Left Menu

Police now have vital clues, getting close to cracking Café blast incident: Home Minister

If we proceed this way then we will complete the investigation, Parameshwara said.No arrests have been made in connection with the case.Based on suspicion, some people were summoned by police, who gathered information from them, the Minister said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 14:32 IST
Police now have vital clues, getting close to cracking Café blast incident: Home Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the police are pursuing vital clues and getting close to cracking the March one Rameshwaram Café low-intensity blast incident.

The police got some vital clues in the past two days, which were promising, he told reporters here.

"Our officers are getting close (to crack the case). Some vital information was received yesterday and day-before-yesterday, which we have taken very seriously. If we proceed this way then we will complete the investigation," Parameshwara said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Based on suspicion, some people were summoned by police, who gathered ''information'' from them, the Minister said. Paramameshwara said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was supposed to take over the case on Tuesday but ''they have not arrived yet''.

Ten people were injured in the blast at the popular eatery at Brookefield area near Whitefield here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024