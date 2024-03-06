Left Menu

Upset after fight with husband, woman consumes poison with three children in UP's Sitapur

PTI | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 06-03-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 15:15 IST
Upset after an altercation with her husband, a woman on Wednesday consumed poison with her three children in Ahmadpur village in Maanpur area here, police said.

All four died in the incident, they said.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said Rajkumari (32), the wife of Sanjeevan, consumed poison with her three children -- Sumit (8), Neha (5) and Sandhya (3) -- due to which all of them died.

A dispute with her husband appears to be the reason behind this tragic incident, he said.

Mishra said that Sanjeevan has been taken into custody and being interrogated while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The police have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

