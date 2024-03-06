Explosion reported near U.S.-owned cargo ship off Yemen, Ambrey says
An explosion in the vicinity of a Barbados-flagged, U.S.-owned cargo ship off the port of Aden in southern Yemen was reported by a nearby vessel, British security firm Ambrey said on Wednesday.
The ship, located approximately 57 nautical miles southwest of Aden, was hailed by an entity declaring itself to be the "Yemeni Navy" and ordered to alter course, Ambrey said. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency also reported the incident.
Houthi militants in Yemen have launched drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden since November in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza.
