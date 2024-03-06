Left Menu

CCPA warns against promoting online gambling and betting holds equal liability for Illegal activity

The advisory, in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, emphasizes the prohibition of advertising, promotion, and endorsement of unlawful activities prohibited under various laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 18:40 IST
CCPA warns against promoting online gambling and betting holds equal liability for Illegal activity
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to increasing instances of advertisements promoting illegal activities such as betting and gambling, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a comprehensive advisory. The advisory, in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, emphasizes the prohibition of advertising, promotion, and endorsement of unlawful activities prohibited under various laws.

Betting and gambling are strictly prohibited under the Public Gambling Act, 1867, and are considered illegal in the majority of regions across the country. Despite this, online betting platforms and apps persist in advertising betting and gambling directly, as well as under the guise of gaming. Endorsements of such activities presents considerable financial and socio-economic implications, especially to the youth.

The advisory underscores the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's efforts in issuing various advisories to media platforms, cautioning them against publicizing betting and gambling platforms. Online advertisement intermediaries have also been warned against targeting such advertisements toward the Indian audience.

The advisory highlights that, the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022, categorically prohibit advertisements of products or services prohibited under any prevailing law.

It reiterates that the guidelines apply to all advertisements, irrespective of the medium used and warns celebrities and influencers that any engagement in the promotion or advertisement of online gambling and betting, given its unlawful status, renders one equally liable for participating in an illegal activity.

Through this advisory, CCPA cautions that any advertisement or endorsement of activities which are otherwise prohibited by law, including but not limited to betting or gambling, shall be subject to rigorous scrutiny. If any violation of the guidelines is found, stringent measures, as per the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, will be initiated against involved, including manufacturers, advertisers, publishers, intermediaries, social media platforms, endorsers, and any other relevant stakeholders.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority urges all stakeholders to adhere strictly to these guidelines and refrain from promoting or endorsing activities that are illegal under Indian law.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024