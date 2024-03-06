Left Menu

West playing with fire by discussing sending troops to Ukraine, Kremlin says - TASS

Updated: 06-03-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 17:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the West is playing with fire by discussing the idea of sending troops to Ukraine, Russian state news agency TASS reported. French President Emmanuel Macron said last month he could not rule out such a possibility, though other European NATO members and the United States said there were no such plans.

President Vladimir Putin said last week the West should understand it risked provoking a nuclear war if it sent troops to Ukraine. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

