Private security guard's gun goes off accidentally in Jammu, man injured

A man was injured when the rifle of a security guard of a private company went off accidentally on Wednesday, police officials said.

Police said they received information regarding accidental firing by security guard Surjeet Singh at Jagdambay Jewellers at Gandhi Nagar, in which another man sustained injuries in the arm, they said.

Police have taken cognisance of the matter at Gandhi Nagar Police Station and further investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)