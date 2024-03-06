Left Menu

Ludhiana MP, three other Congress leaders released on bail in gate locking case

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 06-03-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 18:21 IST
Ravneet Singh Bittu
A court here on Wednesday ordered the release of Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and three other party leaders on bail, a day after they were arrested in connection with locking the main gate of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation head office during a Congress protest here last month.

The court ordered the release of Bittu, former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Ludhiana city Congress chief Sanjay Talwar and former senior deputy mayor Sham Sunder Malhotra on bail.

All the four Congress leaders were sent to Nabha jail on Tuesday immediately after their arrests.

Notably, days after a lock was put on the main gate of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation building near clock tower during a Congress protest here, the police arrested Bittu, Ashu and two other party leaders.

They courted arrest at mini-secretariat in the presence of party workers. They raised slogans against the AAP government.

Following a brief scuffle, the police took the Congress leaders in a van after arresting them.

After their arrest, they were produced before a local court here which granted them judicial remand for 14 days.

The Congress leaders and workers had allegedly locked the main gate of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation on February 27 to protest alleged widespread corruption in the civic body and some other issues.

The police booked these four Congress leaders along with 60 others on the complaint of the municipal corporation under various sections of the IPC, including sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and other relevant provisions of the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

