J’khand police to visit Delhi to question four reporters over ED searches in Hemant Soren's house

A team from the Jharkhand police is set to visit Delhi to question four news channel reporters in connection with a case registered by former chief minister Hemant Soren against Enforcement Directorate personnel at the SCST police station in Ranchi, officials said.Initially summoned to appear for questioning in Ranchi, the reporters cited inability to comply. Ranchi senior superintendent of police SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha said, We had summoned them, but they did not appear, citing inability.

Updated: 06-03-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 18:28 IST
J’khand police to visit Delhi to question four reporters over ED searches in Hemant Soren's house
A team from the Jharkhand police is set to visit Delhi to question four news channel reporters in connection with a case registered by former chief minister Hemant Soren against Enforcement Directorate personnel at the SC/ST police station in Ranchi, officials said.

Initially summoned to appear for questioning in Ranchi, the reporters cited inability to comply. Ranchi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said, ''We had summoned them, but they did not appear, citing inability. So, we have decided to send a team to Delhi as part of our investigation. The team will go soon.'' The investigation pertains to news coverage during the ED's search operation at the former CM's residence in Delhi.

Soren had filed an FIR against senior ED officials at the SC/ST police station in Ranchi regarding the searches conducted by the agency at his Delhi residence in January.

Sources within the police department said reporters from four channels had received summons last month.

Police are particularly interested in ascertaining the source of their initial reports, wherein they claimed that a BMW car and Rs 36 lakh cash were seized by the ED team from Soren's Delhi residence on January 29.

