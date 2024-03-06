UK's Hunt to reduce capital gains tax on property sales
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-03-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 19:08 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will lower the amount of capital gains tax charged on property sales to 24% from 28%, he said on Wednesday.
Capital gains tax usually applies on the sale of second homes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Jeremy Hunt
Advertisement