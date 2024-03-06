Smoke seen from bulk carrier off south Yemen, US defence official says
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-03-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 19:18 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Smoke was seen coming from the Barbados-flagged bulk carrier True Confidence off Yemen's southern coast near Aden on Wednesday, a U.S. defence official said. The official, who declined to be named, told Reuters a lifeboat had also been seen in the water near the ship, without providing further details.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported earlier that a merchant vessel had been damaged in an attack south of Yemen and coalition forces were supporting it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Aden
- The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations
- Barbados
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN experts call on Houthi to halt execution of Fatima Al-Arwali in Yemen
Greek ship attacked in Red Sea by Houthis arrives in Aden with cargo
Greek ship attacked in Red Sea by Houthis arrives in Aden with cargo
French warships in Red Sea intercept drones in attacks from Yemen, defence ministry says
Gujarat: Eight injured after bus rams into rickshaw laden with iron rods in Banaskantha