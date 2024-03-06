Smoke seen from bulk carrier off south Yemen, US defence official says

Smoke was seen coming from the Barbados-flagged bulk carrier True Confidence off Yemen's southern coast near Aden on Wednesday, a U.S. defence official said. The official, who declined to be named, told Reuters a lifeboat had also been seen in the water near the ship, without providing further details.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported earlier that a merchant vessel had been damaged in an attack south of Yemen and coalition forces were supporting it.

