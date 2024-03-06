Left Menu

Meanwhile, Vij, who is also the states health minister, was also asked about five people recently falling sick after having a mouth freshener which allegedly had dry ice mixed in it, he said the officials concerned have been directed to investigate the matter thoroughly.Samples have been collected and the case will be thoroughly investigated. Action will be taken after the report is received, Vij added.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:11 IST
Haryana govt handed over probe into INLD leader Rathee's killing to CBI: Minister Anil Vij
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the case of INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee's killing has been transferred to the CBI by the state government.

''In the INLD leader's murder case, our police have been taking action and two accused were arrested, he said.

The Haryana home minister said that last month he had assured the state Assembly that the murder case would be handed over to the central probe agency. ''And we have transferred the case to the CBI,'' he said.

Rathee and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) worker Jai Kishan were killed after multiple rounds were fired on their vehicle in Bahadurgarh in the state's Jhajjar district on February 25.

Two men were arrested from Goa in a joint operation by the Haryana Police's Special Task Force, the district police and the Delhi Police's Special Cell in connection with the killing. According to the police, a handler based abroad was giving the duo directions.

Meanwhile, Vij, who is also the state's health minister, was also asked about five people recently falling sick after having a mouth freshener which allegedly had dry ice mixed in it, he said the officials concerned have been directed to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Samples have been collected and the case will be thoroughly investigated. Action will be taken after the report is received, Vij added.

