Five killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa port infrastructure

Five people were killed in a Russian strike on Ukraine's port infrastructure in Odesa on Wednesday, a navy spokesperson was quoted as saying by Ukrainska Pravda media outlet.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were in the Black Sea port of Odesa and heard a blast from a strike nearby.

