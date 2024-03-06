Five killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa port infrastructure
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-03-2024 21:50 IST
Five people were killed in a Russian strike on Ukraine's port infrastructure in Odesa on Wednesday, a navy spokesperson was quoted as saying by Ukrainska Pravda media outlet.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were in the Black Sea port of Odesa and heard a blast from a strike nearby.
