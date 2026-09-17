Zelenskiy Appoints Kovalskyi as Acting Prosecutor General

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has taken a decisive step in Ukraine's legal landscape by appointing Anton Kovalskyi as the nation's acting prosecutor general. The announcement came via a presidential decree issued on Thursday.

The change in the prosecutor general's office is seen as part of Zelenskiy's broader strategy to reform and strengthen Ukraine's governance systems. The appointment underscores the president’s commitment to instituting pivotal changes within the country’s legal infrastructure.

The presidential decree's significance lies in its potential to positively impact Ukraine's judicial framework, ensuring that it remains robust and effective in addressing national challenges.