Protesters knock down door of Mexico's presidential palace, TV images show

A group protesting the disappearance of 43 students in Mexico in 2014 knocked down the door to the country's presidential palace, video from local television stations showed on Wednesday morning.

The protesters rammed down the door using a white pickup truck from Mexico's state electrical company, the videos showed, while President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was giving his daily press conference inside. Police at the scene used tear gas to disperse the group, according to newspaper El Universal, which said law enforcement had erected barriers within the palace to stop the protesters from penetrating the building.

It was not clear if there were protesters still in the palace, but local media reported that some involved had been arrested. Asked about the incident by a journalist during the press conference, Lopez Obrador said he was not going to repress the protest and that the government would continue to investigate the case of the missing students, who disappeared in one of the country's most notorious violent incidents.

