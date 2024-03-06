Spain's Sanchez hopes EU-Mercosur deal will be completed soon
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 22:43 IST
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at an event in Brazil's capital on Wednesday that he hopes an agreement between South American trade bloc Mercosur and the European Union will be completed soon.
