Yemen's Houthis target bulk carrier True Confidence
Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 06-03-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 22:45 IST
- Country:
- Yemen Rep
Yemen's Houthis said on Wednesday they had targeted the Greek-owned cargo ship True Confidence in the Gulf of Aden with missiles, causing a fire to break out onboard.
"The targeting operation came after the ship's crew rejected warning messages from the Yemeni naval forces," the militia's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech.
