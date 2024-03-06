Yemen's Houthis target bulk carrier True Confidence

Yemen's Houthis said on Wednesday they had targeted the Greek-owned cargo ship True Confidence in the Gulf of Aden with missiles, causing a fire to break out onboard.

"The targeting operation came after the ship's crew rejected warning messages from the Yemeni naval forces," the militia's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech.

