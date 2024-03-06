Left Menu

US not calling for Haitian prime minister to resign, State Dept says

The United States is not calling for Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, as armed gangs seek to oust him and violence has dramatically escalated in the country. Miller declined to give details on the whereabouts of Henry, who remains outside the country and landed on Tuesday in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico after traveling to Kenya.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 23:56 IST
The United States is not calling for Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, as armed gangs seek to oust him and violence has dramatically escalated in the country. Miller told reporters the U.S. is urging Henry to expedite the transition to an empowered and inclusive governance structure that will help the country prepare for a multinational security support mission and pave the way for free and fair elections. Miller declined to give details on the whereabouts of Henry, who remains outside the country and landed on Tuesday in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico after traveling to Kenya.

