Left Menu

Money laundering case: ED raids SP MLA Irfan Solanki's premises in Kanpur

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-03-2024 09:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 09:21 IST
Money laundering case: ED raids SP MLA Irfan Solanki's premises in Kanpur
  • Country:
  • India

The ED on Thursday raided premises linked to Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and some of his family members in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The premises of the incarcerated four-time MLA from Sisamau and others are being raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA, the Enforcement Directorate sources said.

Solanki (44) has been lodged in the Maharajganj prison since December 2022 in connection with several criminal cases.

The MLA and his brother Rizwan were arrested for allegedly harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in a bid to grab her plot. They had surrendered before police.

Later, police slapped the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act against them and three others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024