Left Menu

Punjab CM Mann hands over job letters to 2487 people

PTI | Sangrur | Updated: 07-03-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 19:23 IST
Punjab CM Mann hands over job letters to 2487 people
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday handed over appointment letters to over 2,400 young people and said that during the last two years, government jobs have been given to around 43,000 youngsters.

Mann said his government assumed office on March 16, 2022, and since then, government jobs have been provided to people at regular intervals.

Addressing a gathering at a function to hand over the job letters to 2,487 young people, the chief minister said that of the total, 1,750 people have been recruited in the home department, 205 in social security and women and child development, 39 in revenue, 60 in excise, 421 in local government department, four in cooperation and eight in the technical education department.

He targeted previous governments in the state, saying jobs were given through unfair means, corruption and nepotism earlier.

According to an official statement, Mann asked if around 43,000 jobs could be given in two years, why it was not done in the last 75 years.

Mann said that he is on a campaign to rectify the system and make sure that youngsters become active partners in the growth of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024