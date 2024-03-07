UN chief calls for Ramadan truce in Sudan
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for a cessation of hostilities in Sudan during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins early next week.
"This cessation of hostilities must lead to a definitive silencing of the guns across the country, and set out a firm path towards lasting peace for the Sudanese people," Guterres told the U.N. Security Council.
