UN chief calls for Ramadan truce in Sudan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for a cessation of hostilities in Sudan during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins early next week.

"This cessation of hostilities must lead to a definitive silencing of the guns across the country, and set out a firm path towards lasting peace for the Sudanese people," Guterres told the U.N. Security Council.

