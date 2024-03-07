Haiti extends state of emergency as PM absent

Haiti's government on Thursday said it would extend a state of emergency in its Ouest Department, the seat of the capital city, for another month after an escalation in violence from gangs seeking to oust the prime minister while he remains abroad.

A declaration in the Caribbean country's official gazette said the state of emergency would extend until April 3, with a nightly curfew until March 11.

