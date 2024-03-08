Blinken pressed Haitian PM to accelerate government transition, US official says
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone on Thursday to Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and told him there was an urgent need to accelerate the transition to a more inclusive government, a senior State Department official said.
Brian Nichols, U.S. assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs, told a think-tank conference in Washington the conversation with Henry was intensive, as Haiti faced a continuing wave of gang violence that has threatened to bring down the government. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Chris Reese)
