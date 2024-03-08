Suspended tehsildar from Maharashtra's Raigad district, husband booked over disproportionate assets

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a suspended tehsildar from Maharashtra's Raigad district and her husband for having assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, an official said on Friday. The action against Meenal Krishna Dalvi (49) and her husband Krishna Vasant Dalvi (55) follows an open enquiry initiated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with a case registered in 2022 concerning alleged corruption by the suspended tehsildar.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivraj Mhetre, representing ACB Navi Mumbai, said that the couple was found to have amassed assets worth Rs 2.2 crore, which exceeded their known sources of income by about 84 per cent. Consequently, an FIR has been registered against the duo at the APMC police station in Navi Mumbai, he added.

