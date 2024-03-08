Left Menu

U.S. embassy warns of imminent extremist attack in Moscow

The U.S. embassy in Russia has warned U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings in Moscow due to what it said were reports that extremists had imminent plans for an attack.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-03-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 13:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The U.S. embassy in Russia has warned U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings in Moscow due to what it said were reports that extremists had imminent plans for an attack. The embassy, which has repeatedly urged all U.S. citizens to leave Russia immediately, gave no further details about the nature of the threat, but said people should avoid crowds and be aware of their surroundings.

"The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours," the embassy said in a message on its website. The war in Ukraine has triggered the deepest crisis in Russia's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and Putin has warned that the West risks provoking a nuclear war if it sends troops to fight in Ukraine.

The Kremlin says relations with the United States have never been worse and says the United States is fighting against Russia by supporting Ukraine with money, weapons and intelligence.

