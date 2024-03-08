Presidential Imbizo addresses Enkangala challenges

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured that although the lives of South Africans have become better over the past 30 years of democracy, government will continue to work to make further improvements.

The President was speaking during the District Development Model Presidential Imbizo held at the Enkangala District Municipality on Thursday.

The Imbizo is an opportunity for the President and other leaders in government to assess progress made and to be briefed on challenges associated with the improvement of service delivery since the President visited the province in May 2022.

“The lives of our people are better. But our work is not done. We are going to continue in order to make sure that the lives of our people get even better in all ways. Whether it be resolving unemployment challenges, we will raise employment. If it is the challenge of load shedding, we will end it.

“All of the challenges that we are facing in South Africa, this government is determined to resolve [them],” he said.

During the Imbizo, members of the community highlighted issues such as water, roads and electricity.

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu said: “The municipality here has a deficit of about 30 mega litres which means that there is a shortage of 30 mega litres per day. The municipality has applied for a license to get water so that we can close this shortage. That license has been approved which means that they will be able to get water which will help to alleviate the challenge here.”

In her response, Minister of Transport Sindiswe Chikunga said: “The R554 [road] which connects Mpumalanga and Limpopo is a national road and it is better maintained. But if you drive on the provincial road, that isn’t very good. We think there is a way for the province to transfer that road to SANRAL to be made a national road because it meets the criteria for national roads.”

President Ramaphosa wrapped up proceedings by encouraging residents to exercise their rights and vote on the 29th of May when the National and Provincial Elections will be held.

“The 29th is an important day that you, as South Africans, must come out in your numbers to go and vote. Who you vote for, is up to you. Your heart will tell you who to vote for…go and vote for that party that you feel can make the lives of South Africans better,” President Ramaphosa said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)