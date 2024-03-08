Pakistan's remittances recorded at $2.2 bln for Feb, cenbank says

Pakistan's remittances from workers recorded an inflow of $2.2 billion during February, the central bank said in a statement.

In February, remittances decreased by 6.2% on a month-on-month basis and increased by 13% on year-on-year basis.

