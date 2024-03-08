Pakistan's remittances recorded at $2.2 bln for Feb, cenbank says
Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 08-03-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 16:19 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's remittances from workers recorded an inflow of $2.2 billion during February, the central bank said in a statement.
In February, remittances decreased by 6.2% on a month-on-month basis and increased by 13% on year-on-year basis.
Also Read: Pakistan: Punjab CM-designate Maryam Nawaz vows to bring "new era" under her tenure
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
Advertisement