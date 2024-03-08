Left Menu

Poland to lodge complaint with prosecutors over former government losing EU funds

Lawmakers heard on Friday information about a possible crime of "official omission, which led to Poland's irretrievable loss of the advance payment from the National Reconstruction Plan in the amount of 4.7 billion euros". A PiS spokesperson was unable to immediately comment.

A Polish parliamentary commission will inform prosecutors of a possible crime of failing to submit an application for EU funds, ruling coalition lawmaker Roman Giertych was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP.

Giertych said the possible crime concerned former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, among others. Donald Tusk's pro-European government has vowed that those it accuses of abuses of power or negligence in top jobs under the previous administration will be held to account.

PiS has repeatedly denied accusations of wrongdoing.

A PiS spokesperson was unable to immediately comment. Poland had billions of euros of recovery funds frozen due to a dispute with the European Union over judicial independence. Amid the dispute Warsaw did not apply for an advance payment, which would not have depended on rule of law criteria.

