Def secy, Spanish secy of state for defence meet in Delhi, focus on defence industrial cooperation

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Friday held talks with Spanish Secretary of State for Defence Maria-Amparo Valcarce Garcia during which both sides reviewed ongoing projects and discussed future joint plans in maritime and air domains, officials said.
A number of bilateral defence cooperation issues were discussed, with a focus on industrial collaboration, the defence ministry said in a statement issued in the national capital.
''Both sides reviewed the ongoing projects and discussed future joint plans in maritime and air domains. They appreciated the increased interaction at the business-to-business level between the defence industries of both countries, including an ongoing visit from the Spanish defence industry association TEDAE to India,'' it said.
Aramane highlighted the increased opportunities in India in the defence production sector.
Garcia is in India on a two-day visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation from the Spanish Ministry of Defence, the statement said.
