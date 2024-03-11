Kishor Makwana assumes charge of National Commission for Scheduled Castes

Shri Kishor Makwana assumed the charge of Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in New Delhi today. Shri Luv Kush Kumar also assumed the charge of Member of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in New Delhi today.

After taking charge, Shri Kishor Makwana addressed the media and said that he will work incessantly to safeguard the interests and the rights of the Scheduled Castes community.

Shri Makwana added that the Commission will work not only to ensure justice to the SCs but will also remain pro-active to prevent any form of injustice to the Community. Giving further details, he said that the NCSC will engage to participate and advise on the planning process of socio-economic development of the Scheduled Castes and to prevent atrocities against them. He said that our efforts will be to maintain social harmony and harmony in the society.

Shri Makwana served as a joint spokesperson of the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). He is also a journalist and a columnist. He has been an Author of more than 33 books on the subjects like the ‘Samajik Kranti na Mahanayak Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’ (great hero of the social revolution – Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar), ‘Swami Vivekananda’, ‘Safalta no Mantra’ (Mantra of Success), ‘Samar Nahin Samarasata’ (Harmony; not the resonance), Common man Narendra Modi (This book has been translated into many languages of the country and Eros Now has made a web series on his book), ‘Krantiveer Birsa Munda’ (Revolutionist Birsa Munda), ‘Yugpravratak Shivaji Maharaj’ (Epoch-maker Shivaji Maharaj) etc. He has written 9 books on Dr. Ambedkar and translated and edited many books and his books have been translated into many languages of the country. He assumed charge today after being appointed by the President of India as Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Government of India.

