Robbers cut open ATM, flee with cash in Rajasthan's Udaipur

PTI | Jaip6ur | Updated: 11-03-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 21:45 IST
Robbers cut open ATM, flee with cash in Rajasthan's Udaipur
  • Country:
  • India

Masked robbers allegedly used gas cutters to open the ATM of a private bank and fled with Rs 14 lakh in cash in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred at an ICICI Bank ATM in the Ambamata area late on Sunday, they said.

A robbery case has been registered on the complaint of the bank administration. Efforts are being made to identify the robbers by analysing CCTV camera footage, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

