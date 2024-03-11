Robbers cut open ATM, flee with cash in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Masked robbers allegedly used gas cutters to open the ATM of a private bank and fled with Rs 14 lakh in cash in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred at an ICICI Bank ATM in the Ambamata area late on Sunday, they said.

A robbery case has been registered on the complaint of the bank administration. Efforts are being made to identify the robbers by analysing CCTV camera footage, they added.

