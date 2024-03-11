Left Menu

Odisha school headmaster gets 5 years imprisonment for molesting minor student

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 11-03-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:29 IST
Odisha school headmaster gets 5 years imprisonment for molesting minor student
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court in Odisha's Balasore district on Monday sentenced a headmaster of a school to five years rigorous imprisonment for molesting a minor student.

The special judge of POCSO court in Balasore, Ranjan Kumar Sutar also imposed a fine of Rs 3000 on Ganesh Chandra Sahu, the headmaster.

According to police, the headmaster molested the class 10 girl student when she went to fetch water on school premises and threatened dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone. The victim, however, disclosed her ordeals to her family and her father lodged a complaint with the Singla police station in 2020.

The accused was arrested and tried under several relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024