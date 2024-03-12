US spy agencies say country faces 'increasingly fragile world order'

U.S. intelligence agencies said on Monday the country faces an "increasingly fragile world order," strained by great power competition, transnational challenges and regional conflicts, in a report prepared before agency leaders testified in the U.S. Senate.

"An ambitious but anxious China, a confrontational Russia, some regional powers, such as Iran, and more capable non-state actors are challenging longstanding rules of the international system as well as U.S. primacy within it," the agencies said in the 2024 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. intelligence committee.

