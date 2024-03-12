European Commission to recommend EU membership talks with Bosnia, says EU's Von der Leyen

The European Commission will recommend to the European Council to start accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, EU's Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday during a speech in the European Parliament.

"Today we will decide to recommend to the Council to open accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina," she said, pointing out the "impressive steps" Bosnia had taken towards the EU.

