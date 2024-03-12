European Commission to recommend EU membership talks with Bosnia, says EU's Von der Leyen
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-03-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 14:02 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission will recommend to the European Council to start accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, EU's Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday during a speech in the European Parliament.
"Today we will decide to recommend to the Council to open accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina," she said, pointing out the "impressive steps" Bosnia had taken towards the EU.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ursula von
- Leyen
- The European Commission
- Council
- Bosnia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU should consider using frozen Russian asset profits for Ukraine's military - von der Leyen
EU's von der Leyen proposes using frozen Russian profits for Ukraine's military
EU conservatives vote to keep von der Leyen as bloc's chief executive
EU's von der Leyen wins conservatives' backing to lead bloc for 5 more years
EU's largest party endorses Ursula von der Leyen's bid for a second term as EU Commission chief