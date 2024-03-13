Left Menu

Putin says Russia will deploy troops to Finland's border after it enters NATO, RIA reports

President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published on Wednesday that Finland and Sweden's entry into NATO is "a meaningless step" and that Russia will deploy troops and systems of destruction to the Finnish border after Finland joins the alliance.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 09:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 09:08 IST
Putin says Russia will deploy troops to Finland's border after it enters NATO, RIA reports

President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published on Wednesday that Finland and Sweden's entry into NATO is "a meaningless step" and that Russia will deploy troops and systems of destruction to the Finnish border after Finland joins the alliance. "This is an absolutely meaningless step (for Finland and Sweden) from the point of view of ensuring their own national interests," Putin told Russia's RIA state news agency and Rossiay-1 state television in a wide-ranging interview.

"We didn't have troops there (at the Finnish border), now they will be there. There were no systems of destruction there, now they will appear."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024