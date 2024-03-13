Left Menu

71-yr-old man from Thane cheated of Rs 72 lakh in insurance fraud

But later when the man sought his money, the accused gave evasive replies and later stopped taking his calls, an official from Manpada police station said.Following a complaint by the man, the police on Monday night registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant provisions, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-03-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 10:49 IST
71-yr-old man from Thane cheated of Rs 72 lakh in insurance fraud
  • Country:
  • India

A 71-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district has allegedly been cheated of Rs 72.67 lakh after being lured with good returns on his insurance policy, police said on Wednesday.

The man, resident of Khoni village in Dombivli area, received a call from a woman on February 19 informing him about the benefits and other details of the insurance policy which he had already taken. He was then directed to five persons who, under different pretexts, made him pay Rs 72,67,683. But later when the man sought his money, the accused gave evasive replies and later stopped taking his calls, an official from Manpada police station said.

Following a complaint by the man, the police on Monday night registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant provisions, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024