US multinationals looking to Thailand to diversify supply chains, commerce secretary says
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 13-03-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 11:20 IST
Thailand is top of the list for U.S. multinational firms looking to diversify supply chains, and are ready to "supercharge" investments into the country, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an event at the American Chamber of Commerce during a visit to Thailand, Raimondo said areas like electric vehicles and semiconductors and digital sectors were of particular interest.
