Ukrainian drone attacks state security HQ in Russia's Belgorod - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 12:33 IST
A Ukrainian drone attacked the building of Russia's FSB state security service in Russia's Belgorod on Wednesday, the TASS news agency cited local authorities as saying.
There were no casualties from the attack, it said, although the building has been damaged.
