Left Menu

Denmark to boost defence by $5.9 bln over next five years

Denmark will increase spending on its own defence by 40.5 billion Danish crowns ($5.9 billion) over the next five years, its government said on Wednesday as it presented the NATO member's plans to bolster its military. "We are not rearming in Denmark because we want war, destruction, or suffering.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 14:29 IST
Denmark to boost defence by $5.9 bln over next five years

Denmark will increase spending on its own defence by 40.5 billion Danish crowns ($5.9 billion) over the next five years, its government said on Wednesday as it presented the NATO member's plans to bolster its military.

"We are not rearming in Denmark because we want war, destruction, or suffering. We are rearming right now to avoid war and in a world where the international order is being challenged," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters. The money comes in addition to the 155 billion crowns Denmark last year pledged to invest in defence over the next 10 years.

A founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Denmark scaled back its military capabilities after the end of the Cold War in the early 1990s and has acknowledged major shortcomings in the ability to defend its territory. ($1 = 6.8220 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024