FACTBOX-Excerpts of U.N. report into attack on reporters in Lebanon

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 21:34 IST
An Israeli tank killed Reuters reporter Issam Abdallah in Lebanon last year by firing two 120 mm rounds at a group of "clearly identifiable journalists" in violation of international law, a U.N. investigation into the Oct. 13 incident has found. The investigation by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), summarized in a report seen by Reuters, said its personnel did not record any exchange of fire across the border between Israel and Lebanon for more than 40 minutes before an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Merkava tank opened fire.

Under Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1701, adopted in 2006 to bring an end to the war between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, U.N. peacekeepers were deployed to monitor a ceasefire along the 120 km (75 mile) demarcation line, or Blue Line, between Israel and Lebanon. Following are the conclusions and recommendations from the seven-page report dated Feb. 27, 2024.

CONCLUSIONS 30 - On 13 October, at 1802 hrs the IDF fired two 120 mm Merkava shells in quick succession, from the southeast direction, across the Blue Line striking a group of seven journalists ivo Alma ash Sha'b, UTM 705120 3664648, killing one, Mr. Issam Abdallah, and injuring six, in violation of UNSCR 1701 (2006).

31 - It is assessed that there was no exchange of fire across the Blue Line at the time of the incident. The reason for the strikes on the journalists is not known. 32 - The firing at civilians, in this instance clearly identifiable journalists, constitutes a violation of UNSCR 1701 (2006) and international law.

33 - The exchange of fire across the Blue Line, prior to the strikes on the journalists, constitutes a violation of UNSCR 1701 (2006). It also confirms the presence of armed personnel, assets or weapons other than those of the Government of Lebanon and UNIFIL between the Litani river and the Blue Line, in violation of UNSCR 1701 (2006). RECOMMENDATIONS

34 - IDF must not fire on civilians, including journalists, and adhere to their responsibilities under UNSCR 1701 (2006) and international law and, regardless of the circumstances, to ensure the safety and security of civilians at all times. 35 - IDF should conduct an investigation into the incident and a full review of their procedures at the time to avoid a recurrence. The IDF should share their investigation's findings with UNIFIL.

36 - LAF (Lebanese Armed Forces) should take appropriate action to ensure there are no armed personnel, assets or weapons other than those of the Government of Lebanon and of UNIFIL between the Blue Line and the Litani river. 37 - LAF should take appropriate action to ensure full coordination with UNIFIL regarding access to the UNIFIL area of operations, in particular to the Blue Line.

38 - LAF should take appropriate action to ensure access to the Blue Line is supervised. (Editing by David Clarke)

