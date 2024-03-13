Left Menu

Transgender forced to lick slipper: FIR registered against five persons

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 13-03-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 22:09 IST
Transgender forced to lick slipper: FIR registered against five persons
  • Country:
  • India

After a video went viral on social media in which a transgender was being forced to lick slipper after spitting on it, police has registered an FIR against five persons of the same community, officials on Wednesday said.

The video also showed tonsuring of the heads of two trangenders by the accused, they said.

An FIR has been registered at Ubhaon police station against five transgender on the complaint of one Puja (transgender), a resident of Bibipur village, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohd Faheem Qureishi said.

In the FIR, Puja alleged that they were performing dance in Bahorwa village on March 10 when some persons took Naina and Payal -- both transgenders -- forcibly on a vehicle.

A video went viral on social media on Wednesday in which a trangender is being made to lick a slipper by spitting on it. Along with this, hair tonsuring of two transgenders was also seen in the video. The Deputy SP said that the incident was the fallout of a dispute over jurisdiction between two groups of transgenders. The police is investigating the case, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024