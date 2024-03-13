Left Menu

IMF to hold crucial talks with Pakistan over release of final $1.1B tranche of $3B bailout

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-03-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 22:52 IST
IMF to hold crucial talks with Pakistan over release of final $1.1B tranche of $3B bailout
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund will hold a crucial round of talks with Pakistan's newly elected government this week to determine whether the country has met conditions for receiving the much needed final $1.1 billion tranche of a $3 billion bailout, officials said Wednesday.

The five-day talks will begin Thursday in Islamabad with the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose advisers have hinted that Pakistan will seek a new bailout of up to $8 billion when the current one expires this month.

Pakistan is likely to get the final installment of $1.1 billion from the IMF under the 2023 bailout deal agreed to by both sides last year. It needs the funds to overcome one of the worst economic crises in its history that had raised fears the South Asian Islamic nation could default on the payment of foreign debts.

In a statement, Pakistan's Finance Ministry said Pakistan has complied with all of the IMF's conditions to receive the much-need final installment of $1.1 billion under the bailout which expires this month.

The ministry said once a staff-level agreement with IMF is reached, the executive board of the global lender will approve the disbursement of the $1.1 billion to Pakistan.

The latest development comes a day after Pakistan's newly appointed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told reporters that Islamabad will seek a new bailout from the IMF when the current one successfully concludes.

Last year's bailout was signed by Sharif, who replaced former premier Imran Khan after a no-confidence vote in parliament. Sharif was again elected the country's premier this month after the Feb. 8 parliamentary elections.

The latest development comes days after Khan wrote a letter to the IMF urging it to link any talks with Islamabad to an audit of the recent elections, which his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party says were rigged. Authorities have dismissed the charge as baseless.

So far, the IMF has not commented on Khan's letter.

Khan has come under criticism by Sharif's government for writing the letter, which said it was a bid by Khan to harm the economy. Pakistan narrowly averted a default on foreign payments last summer when the IMF approved the bailout for it following monthslong talks.

Sharif this week said that his biggest challenge is to overcome the lingering economic crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024