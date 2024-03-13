Belarusian foreign minister calls for UN reforms, backs India's ascension to Security Council

Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik on Wednesday reiterated the need for comprehensive reforms in the United Nations (UN) and said his country would support India's ascension to the Security Council.

Aleinik concluded his two-day visit to India on Wednesday. He had held wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday on ways to expand bilateral defence and trade ties.

''We discussed this (UNSC reforms) issue and we are convinced that UNSC reforms should be facilitated. It's a long-lasting issue which is being discussed within UN and taking into account the very fragile situation in the world, the Security Council reform is needed,'' the visiting dignitary said here.

''...we're clear that we will support ascension of India to the Security Council,'' he said.

The Belarusian foreign minister underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation with India across various sectors such as science and technology, education, tourism, and culture.

The minister said that one of the key focal points of the discussion between Belarus and India is the expansion of bilateral trade.

Despite the existing trade volume of around half a billion dollars, both countries recognise that this figure does not fully reflect the potential for economic exchange between them.

In addition to bilateral ties, Belarus and India are committed to collaborating within international organisations such as the UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), he said.

