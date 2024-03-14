Left Menu

Delhi govt effects bureaucratic reshuffle

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 00:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Days before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, the Delhi government on Wednesday effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle by issuing transfer and posting orders for several senior IAS officers.

The appointments were approved by the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a senior government officer said.

Prashant Goyal, a 1993-batch AGMUT cadre officer, has been appointed Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner Transport, thus relieving Niharika Rai, who was handling the additional charge of the department, according to an order issued by the Services Department.

Navin Kumar Choudhary, 1994-batch IAS officer, has been given charge of three government departments. He has been appointed as Principal Secretary (Irrigation and Flood Control) and will also hold two additional charges, including that of Principal Secretary (General Administration).

Mitali Namchoom, a 2011-batch officer, will assume the charge of Director (Women and Child Development). She is replacing 2010-batch officer Krishan Kumar.

Krishan Kumar has been posted as Principal Secretary (PWD). Pankaj Kumar was holding the charge of Principal Secretary (PWD) along with two additional charges. He will hold the other charges, including that of Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters).

The Lok Sabha polls are due in April-May and the Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule anytime soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

