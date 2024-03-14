Man, daughter booked for beating up woman after dispute in Navi Mumbai

Police have registered a case against a man and his daughter for allegedly beating up a 62-year-old woman after a dispute in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The woman used to feed stray dogs in Bhagatwadi locality of Panvel. On March 11, while she was feeding the canines, one of them barked at the son of the accused man and ran towards him.

The man hurled a slipper at the dog, but it hit the woman. When she questioned the man, he got angry and he and his daughter allegedly beat her up, the official from Khandeshwar police station said.

The woman complained to the police who registered a case on Wednesday against the two accused under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the official said.

